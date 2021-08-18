Sequim Daily Weather Forecast

SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.