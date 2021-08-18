Sequim Daily Weather Forecast
SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
