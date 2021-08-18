Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IL

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Marion

Posted by 
Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 7 days ago

(MARION, IL.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Marion, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marion:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bV7NDyz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marion News Beat

Marion News Beat

Marion, IL
169
Followers
370
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
KidsPosted by
The Hill

Officials, experts warn against using COVID-19 vaccine in kids under 12

Health experts and federal officials are advising physicians not to administer the newly approved Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to children under the age of 12, despite pressure from parents clamoring for a way to vaccinate their young children. While full approval of a drug generally allows for "off-label" use outside the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy