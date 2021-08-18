3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Marion

(MARION, IL.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Marion, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marion:

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



