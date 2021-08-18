Jacksonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
