Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 7 days ago

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bV7N47h00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay, OR
138
Followers
355
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
KidsPosted by
The Hill

Officials, experts warn against using COVID-19 vaccine in kids under 12

Health experts and federal officials are advising physicians not to administer the newly approved Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to children under the age of 12, despite pressure from parents clamoring for a way to vaccinate their young children. While full approval of a drug generally allows for "off-label" use outside the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy