Coos Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
