Picayune, MS

Picayune is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 7 days ago

(PICAYUNE, MS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Picayune:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bV7N2MF00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
ABOUT

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

