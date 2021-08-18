Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 7 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Twentynine Palms. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Twentynine Palms:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bV7N1TW00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

