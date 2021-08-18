Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Wednesday has sun for Salinas — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 7 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salinas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0bV7N0an00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Salinas News Alert

Salinas News Alert

Salinas, CA
272
Followers
406
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
KidsPosted by
The Hill

Officials, experts warn against using COVID-19 vaccine in kids under 12

Health experts and federal officials are advising physicians not to administer the newly approved Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to children under the age of 12, despite pressure from parents clamoring for a way to vaccinate their young children. While full approval of a drug generally allows for "off-label" use outside the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy