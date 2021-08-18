Daily Weather Forecast For Lancaster

LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 45 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



