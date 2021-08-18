Evansville Daily Weather Forecast
EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
