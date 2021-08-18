Wilmington Weather Forecast

WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



