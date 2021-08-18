Cancel
Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Erie News Alert
 7 days ago

(ERIE, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Erie Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Erie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bV7MvUE00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 73 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Erie, PA
