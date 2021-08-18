Ogden Weather Forecast
OGDEN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy Smoke
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy Smoke
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
