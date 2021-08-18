Oceanside Daily Weather Forecast
OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0