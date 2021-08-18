Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities
(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port St. Lucie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port St. Lucie:
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0