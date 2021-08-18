Eugene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.