Eugene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
