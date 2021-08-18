Weather Forecast For Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 82 °F
- 7 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 81 °F
- 3 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 80 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 80 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
