Providence, RI

Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Providence

Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 7 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Providence Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Providence:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bV7Mmmv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

