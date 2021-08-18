Cancel
Ocala, FL

Sun forecast for Ocala — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 7 days ago

(OCALA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ocala. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ocala:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bV7Mk1T00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

