Weather Forecast For Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
