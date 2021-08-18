Cancel
Columbia, SC

Sun forecast for Columbia — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Columbia News Beat
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Columbia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Columbia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bV7MgUZ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

