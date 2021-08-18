Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Wednesday rain in Shreveport meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Shreveport Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Shreveport Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shreveport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV7Mfbq00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

