Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 7 days ago

SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bV7Mej700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly Sunny

    • High 79 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

