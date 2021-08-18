Santa Rosa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly Sunny
- High 79 °F, low
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
