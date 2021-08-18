Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard Daily Weather Forecast

Oxnard Daily
 7 days ago

OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bV7Mb4w00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

