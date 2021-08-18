Oxnard Daily Weather Forecast
OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
