Fort Myers, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Myers

Fort Myers Voice
 7 days ago

FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bV7MZGM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

