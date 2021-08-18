4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 mph



