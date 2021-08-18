Cancel
Boston, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Boston

Posted by 
Boston Times
 7 days ago

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7MXUu00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Boston Times

Boston, MA
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

