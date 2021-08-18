4-Day Weather Forecast For Boston
BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
