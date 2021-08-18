Savannah Daily Weather Forecast
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
