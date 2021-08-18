Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Rainy forecast for Sarasota? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 7 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sarasota Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sarasota:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bV7MS5H00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
266
Followers
428
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy