Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Sun forecast for Boise — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BOISE, ID) A sunny Wednesday is here for Boise, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Boise:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bV7MRCY00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • 1 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boise Dispatch

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
138
Followers
401
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
KidsPosted by
The Hill

Officials, experts warn against using COVID-19 vaccine in kids under 12

Health experts and federal officials are advising physicians not to administer the newly approved Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to children under the age of 12, despite pressure from parents clamoring for a way to vaccinate their young children. While full approval of a drug generally allows for "off-label" use outside the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy