A rainy Wednesday in Lakeland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LAKELAND, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lakeland Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lakeland:

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.