Weather Forecast For Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
