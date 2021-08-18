Weather Forecast For Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.