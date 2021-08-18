Weather Forecast For Laredo
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0