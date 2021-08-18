Lubbock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUBBOCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
