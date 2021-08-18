Lubbock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LUBBOCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



