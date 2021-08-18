Weather Forecast For Pensacola
PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
