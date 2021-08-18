Cancel
Akron, OH

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Akron Times
Akron Times
(AKRON, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Akron Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Akron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bV7MJNy00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

