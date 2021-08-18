Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Wednesday has sun for Greensboro — 3 ways to make the most of it

Greensboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greensboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bV7M9dx00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

