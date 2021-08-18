Weather Forecast For Naples

NAPLES, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



