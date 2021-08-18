Weather Forecast For Naples
NAPLES, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
