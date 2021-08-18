Fort Wayne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0