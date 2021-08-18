Fort Wayne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



