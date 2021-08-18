Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Wednesday set for rain in Corpus Christi — 3 ways to make the most of it

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 7 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Corpus Christi, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corpus Christi:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bV7M3Lb00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 83 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

