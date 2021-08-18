Toledo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
