Weather Forecast For Spokane

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.