Daily Weather Forecast For West. Palm Beach
WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 83 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
