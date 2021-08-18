Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

Wednesday rain in Santa Ana meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Santa Ana News Flash
 7 days ago

(SANTA ANA, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Santa Ana Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Ana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bV7LoWA00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

