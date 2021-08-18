Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baton Rouge:

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.