Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Weather Forecast

Grand Rapids Dispatch
GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bV7Legu00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

