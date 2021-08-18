Cancel
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Weather Forecast

Posted by 
New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bV7LZE900

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

