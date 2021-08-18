4-Day Weather Forecast For Tulsa

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



