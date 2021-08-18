Cancel
Tulsa, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 7 days ago

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Tulsa, OK
