Daily Weather Forecast For Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



