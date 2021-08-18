8 things you need to know today

Henri keeps pounding away on the Northeast. First responders in one Connecticut shoreline town are worried their residents could be stranded. Henri has weakened slightly to a tropical storm. But it still poses a threat, in parts, to three Northeastern states when it makes landfall later today. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for parts of the state, including New York City. Henri also has Connecticut under a tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center says residents there can expect strong, gusty winds and flooding. First responders in one Connecticut shoreline town are worried their residents could be stranded.
Comments / 0