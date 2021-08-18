Cancel
Baltimore, MD

8 things you need to know today

By Carley Milligan
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's good to be back online after a lengthy and relaxing visit to America's Vacationland — Maine. We camped, hiked, swam in lakes, visited family and of course, ate a lot of lobster. (Don't worry, I still like crabs best). But the news didn't stop here in Baltimore. If you've...

www.bizjournals.com

Posted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Newsweek

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Says 'Shut Up, Don't Complain' to Unvaccinated Over Masks

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott blamed unvaccinated people for taking the city back to the indoor mask mandate that will go into effect starting Monday. "For anyone that's frustrated about wearing a mask and you're not vaccinated, then look in the mirror. It's your fault that we're going back to having an indoor mask mandate," Scott said during a news conference on Friday, according to WBAL-TV 11.
Posted by
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

COVID-19 cases continue to rise coast to coast as the summer surge fueled by the Delta variant carries on. The daily national average has risen since early July to hit 133,526 reported cases as of August 16, according to data from The Washington Post. The national spike has forced some local health officials to bring back health precautions such as mask mandates or enact vaccine requirements for public spaces such as restaurants or gyms. Meanwhile, other areas continue to see infections rise at a record-breaking pace, leaving some states short on hospital beds during the worst surges seen during the pandemic.
digitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks In California, New Mexico, Florida, and Tennessee

The demands for the recurring rounds of stimulus checks are growing in the United States of America. And the increase in the infection of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has only intensified the matter. There are a few states who are taking the responsibility to provide money to their citizens on their own as it is very unlikely for the federal government to provide the money to the people. The federal government has provided a total of three rounds of stimulus checks to all the eligible citizens of the country.
Posted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland Law Enforcement: Announce Indictment of Multiple Members of "39 Babies" Gang

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictment of 11 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. (video)
NPR

Connecticut Prepares For Tropical Storm Henri

Henri keeps pounding away on the Northeast. First responders in one Connecticut shoreline town are worried their residents could be stranded. Henri has weakened slightly to a tropical storm. But it still poses a threat, in parts, to three Northeastern states when it makes landfall later today. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for parts of the state, including New York City. Henri also has Connecticut under a tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center says residents there can expect strong, gusty winds and flooding. First responders in one Connecticut shoreline town are worried their residents could be stranded.
Posted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 700 Hospitalized, Positivity Falls For Second Day In A Row

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 847 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.6 million Maryland...
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Gov. Hogan, a Cancer Survivor, Receives COVID Booster Shot

Maryland Gov. and cancer survivor Larry Hogan said he’s already received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine on the advice of his doctors. Hogan said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he wanted Marylanders to get the booster shot as soon as possible and that the federal recommendation of waiting eight months before getting it was too long.
Posted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County executive reinstates COVID emergency order after rise in cases

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is reinstating a local state of emergency amid a spike in coronavirus cases, he announced Tuesday. The decision comes as the county’s 7-day average of new cases has increased by almost 380% since the start of the month, according to the county. Transmission in the county is “substantial,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and ...
localdvm.com

Gaithersburg now the third-largest city in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Gaithersburg is making strides in its diversity and population, recently released census data shows Gaithersburg as the third-largest city in Maryland. According to city officials, Gaithersburg grew over 16% in the past 10 years. The official 2020 population in Gaithersburg was estimated to...
Times-Herald

AP Top Stories August 23 P

Here’s the latest for Monday, August 23: FDA gives final approval to Pfizer vaccine; More evacuations from Afghanistan; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leaves office; Henri weakens to a tropical depression. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...

