Pompano Beach, FL

Wednesday has sun for Pompano Beach — 3 ways to make the most of it

Pompano Beach Daily
 7 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pompano Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bV7LHaJ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 79 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

