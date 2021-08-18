Daily Weather Forecast For Wichita

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



